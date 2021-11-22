KANKAKEE — Harley Crump, 78, of Kankakee, passed away Tuesday (Nov. 16, 2021) at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee, after a long illness.
He was born April 29, 1943, in Ripley, Miss., the son of Harley M. Crump and Martha (Barber) Crump.
Harley moved to Illinois when he was a teenager. He married his first wife, Martha Shearer, in 1963 and they had two children, Ashley and Vincent Crump. He later married his former wife, Pam Sims, in 1995. She survives.
He graduated in 1963 from Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School. Harley loved sports and played football as a running back in his high school years. He was very good and held a record for quite some time.
Harley worked for Caterpillar for more than 20 years. He later worked for Schwan’s Ice Cream as a manager and won many awards.
He loved to tell jokes, and people would believe they were true stories until they realized it was a joke. He loved to keep them in suspense.
Harley retired and loved his little dogs, Machee, a Maltipoo, who died a few years ago. Harley missed him terribly. He then got another Maltipoo, KaGee. He loved her and she loved him. She misses him so much and looks for him every day.
Harley was tormented with lung and heart disease. His mind was very troubled. The Limestone Fire Dept. and Kankakee Police were called many times. They were so good to come and help him. God bless them.
He prayed with his wife, Pam, a few weeks ago and asked Jesus into his heart. He was able to think right and wanted to know he would go to Heaven. A few days before he died he called Pam, his wife, over to his bed. He said, “Come and See...Come and See.” He repeated it over and over. His wife believes he saw something of Heaven and was at peace. Praise Jesus he is up in Heaven with no more pain; and jumping and breathing God’s wonderful glorious air. We will meet again. A glorious reunion.
Surviving are his wife of 26 years, Pam Crump, of Kankakee; his mother, Martha Crump Bishop; two children, Ashley and Vincent Crump, of Bradley; four grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; his sister and brother-in-law, Cindy and Rick Turney; and nephews.
Harley was preceded in death by his father, Harley Crump.
Cremation rites have been accorded. A memorial visitation will be from noon on Friday, Nov. 26, until the 3:30 p.m. memorial service, both at Schreffler Funeral Homes, Kankakee Chapel. Pamela Crump will officiate the service.
Memorials may be made to the wishes of the family.
