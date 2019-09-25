Hal Richard Paddock, 86, of Kankakee, passed away Tuesday (Sept. 24, 2019) at Riverside Senior Life in Bourbonnais.
He was born July 19, 1933, in Fillmore, the son of Elmer and Mildred Spears Paddock. His parents preceded him in death.
After graduating from Fillmore High School in 1951, Mr. Paddock served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War as a helmsman aboard the U.S.S. Maddox and later the U.S.S. Quincy. In 1962, he graduated with a Bachelor’s Degree in Education from Eastern Illinois University, and in 1966, he graduated from the University of Illinois with a Master’s Degree in Education.
Mr. Paddock spent more than 30 years in education, beginning in Hindsboro; Bryce-Ash Grove, where he taught grades 6, 7, 8 combined, served as principal and coach, bookkeeper and sometimes bus driver. He was a teacher and then a principal for more than 30 years in Peotone.
During his high school years, Mr. Paddock was one of the top basketball scorers in Illinois.
In retirement, Mr. Paddock was a volunteer at Buckley Homestead Park in Lowell, Ind., and a member of the Kankakee Veterans of Foreign War and American Legion.
He married his wife of more than 60 years, Merry Roberts (Leach), of Alton, on March 27, 1956. She preceded him in death. One son, a grandson and one great-grandson survive him.
Burial will be private, with graveside rites.
