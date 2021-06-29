WATSEKA — Hailie Elizabeth Lea Tripp, 3 years old, of Watseka, passed away Friday (June 25, 2021) at the Ann and Robert Lurie Children’s Hospital in Chicago.
She was born Feb. 5, 2018, in Paducah, Ky., the daughter of Joseph Tripp and Victoria Schilling.
Surviving are her mother and stepfather, Victoria Schilling and Bradley Baker, of Watseka; father and stepmother, Joseph Tripp and Shawnda Rebstock, of White Plains, Mo.; one brother, Thomas Baker, of Watseka; maternal grandparents, Tammy and Edward Wallace Jr.; paternal grandfather, Henry Wayne Tripp; maternal great-grandfather, David Schilling; and maternal great-grandmother, Sally Wallace.
Hailie loved giving fist bumps and saying “Yep!”
Memorial services will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 6, at Faith Lutheran Church in Watseka. The Rev. Alex McNally will officiate.
Funeral arrangements are by Knapp Funeral Home in Watseka.
Memorials may be made to the family.
Please sign little Hailie’s online guestbook at knappfuneralhomes.com.