PEOTONE — H. Daniel Tompkins, loving husband, father, grandfather, brother and lifelong Peotone resident, passed away at his home Wednesday (Oct. 7, 2020).
He was born Sept. 15, 1944.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Hiram and Genevieve (Zentara), and his sisters, Eileen Cummins and Linnie Harris.
Surviving are his loving wife, Judith (DeGroot); sisters, Alberta Overocker and Eugenia Scheiman; a son, Daniel; two stepchildren, Jay (Phyllis) Franks and Jennifer Ferguson; and three granddaughters, Katherine and Jessica Franks and Emma Ferguson.
Dan was an avid outdoorsman. He loved hunting, fishing, shooting, camping and all things out of doors. He enthusiastically supported wildlife conservation through Ducks and Pheasants Unlimited and many other organizations.
He was also a fine craftsman who enjoyed working with his hands. As a long-time member of The Knife Makers Guild, he handcrafted many fine knives, known for their fine detail and handwork. Those who are fortunate to own one treasure them. He enjoyed being a gunsmith and enjoyed collecting firearms.
Dan was veteran of the U.S. Army and was proud to have been able to serve his country.
Visitation will be from 1 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 11, until the 4 p.m. funeral service at Fedde-Helfrich-Cross Funeral Home, Peotone, with the Rev. Barbara Lohrbach and deacon Jim Kelly officiating. The funeral service will be live streamed on the Fedde-Helfrich-Cross Funeral Home Facebook page.
Due to the global health pandemic (COVID-19) the wearing of a face covering will be required to enter the funeral home and social distancing must be observed.
Private family committal services and military honors will be in Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery in Elwood.
Memorials may be made to The Helping Hands Food Pantry in Peotone.
Please sign his online guestbook at feddehelfrichcrossfh.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!