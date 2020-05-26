Grover Baker

KANKAKEE — Grover J. Baker, 94, of Kankakee, passed away Friday (May 22, 2020) at the Illinois Veterans’ Home at Manteno.
He was born Jan. 7, 1926, in Cullom, the son of Grover John and Elizabeth (Radin) Baker. Grover married Patricia Lemenager in February of 1947. She preceded him in death Dec. 30, 2001. He married Donzetta M. Paap on Nov. 11, 2006. She preceded him in death May 27, 2015.
Grover was a graduate of Ash-Clif High School.
He was a U.S. Army veteran, having served from 1942 until 1946 as a paratrooper with the 82nd Airborne Division in the European Theatre of World War II. Grover was awarded the Bronze Star.
Grover was a self-employed general contractor and home builder.
He was a member of the Kankakee VFW, Kankakee American Legion and Kankakee County Historical Society. He was a longtime member of St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church.
Grover enjoyed fishing, hunting, boating and woodworking.
Surviving are two daughters, Connie and Arthur Licon, of Clifton, and Jean and Keith Perry, of Seattle, Wash.; two sons, William and Irma Baker, of Martinton, and Jim and Denise Baker, of Custer Park; six grandchildren, Jason and Cassandra Licon, Elizabeth and Mike Miller, YN2 Jon Perry, of the U.S. Coast Guard and Hannah Perry, Gabriel Baker, TSgt. Michael Baker of the U.S. Air Force, and 1st Lt. Patrick Baker of the U.S. Marine Corps; and nine great-grandchildren.
Preceding him in death were his parents; his wives, Patricia Baker and Donzetta Baker; one grandson, Joe Baker; two brothers, Irvin and Paul; and three sisters, Della, Velma and Gertrude.
Grover’s family would like to extend a special thank you to nurse Colleen at the Illinois Veterans’ Home at Manteno.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, private family services will be at Clancy-Gernon-Hertz Funeral Home in Kankakee. Burial will follow in St. John the Baptist Cemetery in L’Erable.
Memorials may be made to Hospice of Kankakee Valley or the Kankakee County Historical Society.
