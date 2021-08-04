Gretchen Adame

HILTON HEAD, S.C. — Gretchen Ann Adame, 58, of Hilton Head, S.C., passed away peacefully June 6, 2021, after a three-month fight with pancreatic cancer.
She was born March 7, 1963, in Kankakee, the daughter of Michael and Susan Adame. Her father preceded her in death.
Surviving are her mother, Susan; her daughter, Anntoinette (Mark) Lewis; her son, Gerson Michael Funez Adame; grandchildren, Adia Lewis and Benjamin Lewis; sisters, Karen Adame Martin and Mary Catherine Adame; and nephews, Brett Adame, Jeremy and Ryan Martin.
Gretchen was an avid horticulturist and landscape design artist for a landscaping firm on Hilton Head, S.C., for 25 years.
She will be buried in her great-great-grandparents’ cemetery plot in Mount Calvary Cemetery in Kankakee, alongside her grandparents, Raymond and Iris Mulvihill.
A memorial visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 6, at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais. A graveside service will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 7, in Mount Calvary Cemetery in Kankakee.
Funeral arrangements are by Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais.
