Gregory Skarstad

HERSCHER — Gregory K. “Greg” Skarstad, 74, of Herscher, passed away Monday (Sept. 14, 2020) at Miller Rehabilitation Center in Kankakee, after a long illness.
He was born in Urbana, on Nov. 15, 1945. Greg was the son of Everett Fuoss and Barbara (Jones). At age 5, he became the son of James Skarstad and Barbara (Jones). They precede him in death. Greg married Wendy Underdahl on Aug 15, 1966. They lived in Champaign.
Greg’s first job was as a brakeman on the Illinois Central Railroad. In 1969, he was employed at RR Donnelley & Sons in Dwight, and moved to Herscher at that time. He worked there 37 years. His next job was at Leiser Furniture in Herscher. He loved working there as he was a real “people person.”
He loved to golf and after retirement spent many days playing golf with his great group of “old guys” at High Point Golf Course in Essex. He was an avid Bears and Cubs fan. Greg was on the Herscher Labor Day Parade committee for more than 40 years.
His dad, James Skarstad, was a career U.S. Air Force man, and Greg’s travels started at a young age with his first trip on the Al-Can highway driving to Alaska. He and Wendy met in England when both of their Air Force dads were stationed there in 1963. They were avid travelers and went to all 50 states and most of Europe and Canada. They had many exceptional travel experiences.
Surviving are his wife, Wendy; his brother, Kim Fuoss (Phyllis), of Gibson City; his sister-in-law, Diana Masters (Dave), of Laguna Woods, Calif.; niece, Pam Fuoss Adkins and nephew, Craig Fuoss, of Gibson City, nephew, Mark Wilson (Maria), of Aliso Viejo, Calif., and Scott Wilson (Katri), of Saudi Arabia.
Preceding him in death were his daughter, Stacy; his son, Christopher; and his canine sidekick, Bubba.
Per his request, cremation rites will be accorded and a celebration of Greg’s life will be at a later date due to COVID-19 restrictions.
Memorials may be made to Ronald McDonald House at Comer Children’s Hospital or Uplifted Care, formerly Hospice of Kankakee Valley.
