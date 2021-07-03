Gregory Reed

MUKWONAGO, Wis. — Gregory R. Reed, 64, of Mukwonago, Wis., and formerly of Kankakee, passed away Tuesday (June 29, 2021) at his home.
He was born Aug. 7, 1956, the son of Orville and Carmen (Simon) Reed, in Kankakee. Gregory married Sheri James on July 24, 1977, at St. Teresa Catholic Church in Kankakee.
Greg was a 1974 graduate of Eastridge High School in Kankakee. He attended Kankakee Community College and was employed in the family businesses, Reed’s Rent All & Sales and Reed’s Canoe Trips, and at Karl’s Rental in Milwaukee, Wis.
He was an avid outdoorsman, enjoying fishing, camping, boating and hunting, especially duck hunting with his chocolate lab, Mocha. Greg is a past member of Northern Illinois Anglers Association.
Surviving are his wife; sons, Wes Reed, of Nashotah, Wis., and Eric Reed, of Denver, Colo.; and a daughter, Julie Reed (Trevor Pietrowiak), of Phoenix, Ariz. He is also survived by his stepmother, Dorothy Reed, of Kankakee; a brother, Jim (Sue) Reed, of Chebanse; sisters, Cindy (Frank) Schwarz, of Commerce City, Colo., Gail Kisellus, of Morris, Janet (Denny) Lewis, of Joliet, and Ann Reed, of Eden Prairie, Minn.; sisters-in-law, Jo Reed and Roxanne Reed, both of Kankakee; in-laws, Stan and Karen James, of St. Anne; brother-in-law, Ed (Patricia) James, of St. Anne; and sister-in-law, Pam (Ron) Charles, of Limestone. Also surviving are uncles, Glenn (Mary) Reed, of Mesa, Ariz., and Tom Reed, of Sarasota, Fla.; along with numerous cousins, nieces, nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews.
Preceding him in death were his parents; brothers, Larry Reed and John Reed; and a sister, Susie Reed.
There will be no service or visitation. Cremation rites have been accorded.
Memorials may be made to a Hospice of the donor’s choice.