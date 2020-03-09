Kankakee, IL (60901)

Today

Showers early, then becoming windy with a steady rain for the afternoon. High around 55F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Windy at times with rain likely. Low around 40F. Winds SW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Higher wind gusts possible.