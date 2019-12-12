Gregory Gilbert Helton, 76, of Homosassa, Fla., and formerly of Ashkum and Clifton, passed away Nov. 27, 2019, at his home.
He was born May 5, 1943, the son of Gilbert and Marie Reynolds Helton.
After serving in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War, he married Pam Billingsley in 1967.
She survives, along with a daughter, Debbie Straughn; and granddaughter, Christen Nichole, of Greenup. Also surviving are four sisters, Gayle Webber, of Watseka, Jayne Ducat, of Clifton, Marlene Bokker, of Ashkum, and June Benjamin, of Kankakee; and one brother, Gary, of Orange, Calif.
Cremation rites have been accorded.
