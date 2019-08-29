Gregory Maurice Chisholm, 56, of Oak Harbor, Wash., and formerly of Kankakee, made his transition to heaven on Aug. 20, 2019, from the Skagit Valley Hospital in Mt. Vernon, Wash.
He was born Oct. 26, 1962, in Montgomery, Ala., to proud parents Theodore Rueben and Ruby Faye (Austin) Chisholm. He lived with his parents there for three years. In 1965, his family moved to Kankakee, where he was raised and attended school. While in elementary school, he was a member of the Boy Scouts of America Pack 308.
Greg was baptized at an early age by Pastor James M. Smith at the Second Baptist Church, Kankakee. He was an active member in church activities, and singing in the Inspirational Choir was his greatest pride and joy.
During high school, he played trombone in the school band, was involved in theater and sang with the school Swing Choir. He graduated from Westview High School in June of 1981.
Gregory attended DeVry Institute of Technology, Chicago, and graduated June 18, 1983. Some months later, he joined the U. S. Navy and in August of 1984 was sent to be stationed at Whidbey Island, Wash. Greg received recognition as Yellowjacket of the Month in January of 1985.
While serving in the Navy, he met his lovely wife, Amy Slater. They were united in holy matrimony Feb. 5, 1991.
Greg traveled with the Navy and did many tours of duty. He received Sailor of the Year awards several times, was awarded the Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal, and a Gold Star in lieu of 5th Award. He received much recognition during his career.
He retired from U. S. Navy in 2004 and worked as a civilian until his health failed.
Surviving are his wife, Amy; two sons, William Slater and Shawn Chisholm (Becky), of Oak Harbor, Wash.; five grandchildren, Cordell, Kavien, Aaliyah, Kamylle and Hazel; his mother, Ruby Nelson and stepfather, Ira Nelson, of Kankakee; one sister, Theodora Chisholm, of Montgomery, Ala.; one brother, Roderick (Melody) Nelson, of Naperville; along with a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, cousins, co-workers and friends.
Preceding him in death were his father, Theodore Rueben Chisholm; as well as both his maternal and paternal grandparents.
Cremation rites have been accorded. A memorial service will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 31, at Whidbey Island U.S. Naval Base, Oak Harbor, Wash., “in celebration of his extraordinary blessed life,” his family said.
