KANKAKEE — Gregg Kelly, 61, of Kankakee, passed away Wednesday (April 7, 2021) at his home.
He was born Nov. 11, 1959, in Kankakee, the son of Roland and Joan (Bossert) Kelly.
Gregg married Tamara Baerenwald. She preceded him in death Sept. 2, 2018.
Gregg was a proud member of IBEW Local 176 for more than 20 years.
He liked everything about antique cars.
Surviving are two children, Mitchell Kelly, of Limestone, and Hannah Kelly, of Limestone; his mother, Joan Kelly, of Kankakee; his siblings, Mike (Pam) Kelly, of St. Anne, Sue (Mark) Herbert, of Kankakee, and Eric (Rena) Kelly, of Kankakee; his mother-in-law, Marilyn Baerenwald, of Minnesota; and several nieces, nephews, sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law.
In addition to his wife; he was preceded in death by his father; and his father-in-law, Don Baerenwald.
Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, April 15, at Schreffler Funeral Homes, Kankakee Chapel.
Please wear a face mask and practice social distancing guidelines.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, April 16, at Zion Lutheran Church in Bonfield. The Rev. Dwight Wyeth will officiate the service.
Interment will follow in Zion Lutheran Cemetery in Bonfield.
Memorials may be made to the wishes of the family.
