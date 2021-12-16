Grace Wright

KANKAKEE — Grace R. Wright, 47, passed away Monday (Dec. 13, 2021) at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee.
Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 19, at Jones Funeral Home in Kankakee. Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 20, at Greater New Hope MB Church, Kankakee. The Rev. Kenneth Staples will officiate. Interment will be in Mound Grove Gardens of Memory, Kankakee.
Grace was born Dec. 27, 1973, in Kankakee, the daughter of Cynthia J. and Elzie Wayne Fleming.
She graduated from Kankakee High School and earned a bachelor of science in criminal justice and a master’s degree in public administration.
Grace was a former employee of Good Shepherd Manor and Indian Oaks. She was currently employed at the Illinois Department of Child and Family Services for four years and worked as a child welfare specialist.
She was a member of Trinity Baptist Church.
Grace enjoyed baking, traveling, going on family outings, shopping and Tik Tok. She will be remembered for her sassiness, desserts, her smile, and her volunteering as team mom to her husband’s baseball teams. Grace was also the coach for Kankakee Eastridge Jr. Football cheerleaders.
Surviving are her spouse of 19 years, Perry Wright; daughter, Cynteja Wright, goddaughters, Ranisha Strickland and Whitney Alexander; sister, Sharon Fleming; sisters-in-law, Beverly (Lester) Hood and Erica (Timothy) Carr; brother-in-law, Clarence (Sheila) Wright Jr.; along with a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews; and of course her child pet, Oreo Cookie Wright.
Preceding her in death were Elzie Wayne Fleming, L.C and Mary Fleming (paternal grandparents); Robert and Lillian Hutson (maternal grandparents); Clarence Wright Sr. (father-in-law); Herman Fleming (uncle); Louis Bradley (great-uncle); Kevin L. Wright Sr. (brother-in-law); Kevin L. Wright Jr. (nephew); and Dora Fleming Maiden (aunt).
