CLIFTON — Grace C. LeRoy, 97, of Clifton, passed away Saturday (March 19, 2022) at Faith Place nursing home in Danforth.
She was born Aug. 1, 1924, in Kankakee, a daughter of Henry and Meta (Siefert) Hadders. They preceded her in death. She married Jack LeRoy Sr. in Kankakee, on Aug. 1, 1942. He preceded her in death in September 1979.
Surviving are her children, Jack (Janis) LeRoy, of Clifton, James LeRoy, of Danforth, Janet (Darrell) Denault, of Herscher, John (Susan) LeRoy, of Chebanse, Patricia (Gene) Glenn, of Danforth, and Brian (Linda) LeRoy, of Kankakee; one sister, Esther Coffman, of Dallas, Texas; one brother, David (Carol) Hadders, of Tennessee; 19 grandchildren; 43 great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren.
She was also preceded in death by two brothers; one sister; one son, Jerome LeRoy; and one daughter-in-law, Bridget LeRoy.
Grace was a member of the Zion Lutheran Church in Clifton and was active in the church choir. She loved to play Dominos, enjoyed quilting, camping, hiking and listening to Christian music. Most of all, Grace loved spending time with her family.
Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 23, at the Knapp Funeral Home in Clifton. Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, March 24, at Zion Lutheran Church in Clifton, with the Rev. Pete Hinrich officiating. Burial will follow in Mound Grove Cemetery in Kankakee.
Memorials may be made to Zion Lutheran Church in Clifton or Faith Place in Danforth.