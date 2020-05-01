CABERY — Gordon L. Essington, 90, of Cabery, passed away Tuesday (April 28, 2020).
He was born June 15, 1929, the son of Otis and Nellie (Sargeant) Essington. Gordon married Patricia Strebeck on Jan. 25, 1954, at the Presbyterian Church in Kankakee.
Gordon was the Director of Homeless Veterans at the Illinois Veterans Home at Manteno for seven years and worked at A.O. Smith for 30 years.
He served as a Corporal in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. Gordon was a past master of the Masonic Lodge 389 and a lifetime member of VFW Post 2857, Amvets and the American Legion 737. He was an avid St. Louis Cardinals fan, enjoyed gardening and fishing, and loved spending time with his grandchildren.
Surviving are two daughters, Cindy (Bridget) Bertrand-Essington and Sarah (Ron)Scully; and five grandchildren, Rachel, Dane, Ryann, Tiernan and Kyle.
Preceding him in death were his parents; his wife, Patricia; and a sister, Avis Schultz.
Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society or Hospice of Kankakee Valley.
Due to social distancing orders, private family services will be held.
Burial will be at a later date in Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood.
