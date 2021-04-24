KANKAKEE — Gordon “Dale” Coyle, 59, of Kankakee, passed away April 16, 2021, at his home.
He was born Jan. 10, 1962, in Aurora, the son of James “Jim” and Virginia (Heistand) Coyle. Dale was raised by his father and stepmother, Jim and Norma “Jean” (Lang) Coyle. Dale married Dee Dee in 1986, in Kankakee.
Dale was a “jack of all trades” and owned many small businesses in the area.
He enjoyed playing Euchre, being a DJ, singing karaoke and storytelling. Dale loved spending time with his family and friends. He was of the Baptist faith.
Surviving are his wife, Dee Dee Denault, of Kankakee; his children, Jacob Dale McCorkle, of Bourbonnais, Jeny (Matt) Papineau, of Bourbonnais, Jamey (Bob) Herr, of Bourbonnais, and James Coyle (Sarah Fisher), of Kankakee; 13 grandchildren, plus one on the way; five sisters, Sharon Fennell, of Bourbonnais, Pam Wilkens, of Bourbonnais, Jackie (Bobby) Dean, of Kankakee, Kim (Kirk) Kepner, of Florida, and Lisa (Fred) Pender, of Southern Illinois; one brother, Richard (Jo Anne) Coyle, of Pembroke Pines, Florida; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Preceding him in death were his parents; and one sister, Desiree Weatherington.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. Wednesday, April 28, until the noon funeral service at Clancy-Gernon-Hertz Funeral Home in Kankakee, with the Rev. Scott Henley officiating.
Please wear a face mask and practice social distancing guidelines.
Burial will follow in Mound Grove Gardens of Memory in Kankakee.
Memorials may be made to the wishes of the family.
Please sign his online guestbook at clancygernon.com.