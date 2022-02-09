Glynda Hall

KANKAKEE — Glynda Jean Woods Hall (Vincent), a former Kankakee resident, passed away Jan. 22, 2022, at her home in Bolivar, Tenn.
She was born March 21, 1949, in Bolivar, Tenn., the daughter of Alexander and Alma Paige Woods.
Glynda moved to Kankakee in 1959, attended Kankakee School District 111 and joined the Second Baptist Church where she remained a member for 52 years. She served in a variety of church ministries; attended the James M. Smith Leadership Institute and obtained a certificate as a Hospice Care Volunteer.
She worked for the State of Illinois for nearly 40 years at Manteno State Hospital and Shapiro Developmental Center. Glynda is one of the Founders of “Ladies of Essence” that served as support to women in the Kankakee Community. She participated in the “Neighborhood Watch Association” and volunteered in political campaigning. She had a true passion for helping others.
Glynda enjoyed crocheting, doing macramé, completing crossword puzzles, playing Pokeno, listening to music, watching football, entertaining family and friends, cooking and baking.
Later in life, she married Hayward Vincent, and after retirement, she moved back to Bolivar, Tenn.
Surviving are her husband; her two sons, Mychal Hall (Tracy), of Brooklyn Park, Minn., and Rick Hall, of Atlanta, Ga.: her two daughters, Clara Hall Johnson (Lavale), of Kankakee, and Stacey Hall Williams, of Merrillville, Ind.; six grandchildren, Hallston Goss Sr., of Wichita, Kan., Tatiana Samuels and Brandon Hall, of Kankakee, Kyah Hall, of Newark, Del., Symone McCray, of Merrillville, Ind., and Marley Hall, of Atlanta, Ga.; four great-grandchildren, Hallston Goss Jr., Thailyn Walters, Aiyana Goss and Hendryx Goss; special cousin, Phyllis Howery; special friends, Doris Banks, Lucinda Taylor, Louise Vanderbilt, Mae Banks and Barbara Brooks; and a host of other family and friends.
Memorial services will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 12, at Second Baptist Church, Kankakee, with Pastor Tyler J. Prude officiating. Immediately following is a celebration of life at the Majestic Theater in Kankakee.