Gloria J. Wroblewski, 87, of Monee, was born into eternal life Tuesday (Dec. 10, 2019) from Northwestern Memorial Hospital in Chicago.
She was born Sept. 27, 1932, in Chicago, the daughter of Victor and Sylvia (Feliciani) Panozzo. Gloria married Stephen Wroblewski on Nov. 18, 1950, at St. Catherine of Genoa Church in Chicago. He preceded her in death Oct. 6, 2004.
Gloria retired from her son’s medical practice, where she worked as a receptionist. She previously volunteered at her church and many community organizations. Gloria was an avid knitter and reader. Her life focus was her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. They brought her much joy. Gloria loved to travel, especially to the Wisconsin Dells and Aruba.
She was a parishioner of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Bradley.
Surviving are three sons and two daughters-in-law, Dr. Thomas Wroblewski, of Bourbonnais, Joseph and Gale Wroblewski, of Western Springs, and Gregory and Barbara Wroblewski, of Frankfort; two daughters and two sons-in-law, Pamela and Dale Novak, of New Lenox, and Denise and Kirby Pretet, of New Lenox; 12 grandchildren, Jeffrey (Kristina) Novak, Michael Novak, Dr. Lisa (Dr. Timothy) Mullally, Dr. Nicole (Dr. Daniel) Falco, Colette Pretet, Danielle (Joseph) Korte, Nicholas (Kacie) Wroblewski, Jennifer (Kenny) Tsai, Stephanie Wroblewski, Luke Wroblewski, Mary Wroblewski and Mark Wroblewski; and 12 great-grandchildren.
In addition to her husband, Stephen Wroblewski, she was preceded in death by her parents; one son, Stephen Wroblewski; and one brother, Richard Panozzo.
Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 13, at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Bradley. The Rev. Bill Dewan will celebrate the Mass. Burial will follow in All Saints Cemetery in Bourbonnais.
Memorials may be made to the Good Shepherd Manor, St. Clare House of Prayer (Franciscan Sisters), or the Midwest Augustinians.
