KANKAKEE — Gloria Wells-Toledo, 91, of Kankakee, entered into eternal rest on Sunday (Aug. 2, 2020) from Presence Merkle-Knipprath Countryside retirement living in Clifton.
She was born May 9, 1929, in Kankakee, the daughter of Alfred and Pearl (Bevin) Arthur.
Gloria was a veterinary assistant at the Bradley Animal Hospital for 45 years. She was an avid animal lover.
She was musically talented and enjoyed singing at church and playing the piano.
Gloria was a member of Calvary Bible Church.
Surviving are two sons, Larry and Susan Wells and Gary and Cheryl Wells, all of Essex; two daughters, Cheryl Wells, of Kankakee, and Debra and Danny Belor, of Corbin, Ky.; nine grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren; one sister, Gladys Fowler, of Bradley; along with several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Preceding her in death were her parents; two brothers, Richard Arthur and Ronald Arthur; two sisters, Beverly Fortin and JoAnne Marcotte; two grandsons; and one great-great-granddaughter.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 6, until the 1 p.m. funeral service at Clancy-Gernon-Hertz Funeral Home in Kankakee, with the Rev. Judean Benston officiating. Burial will follow in Bonfield Cemetery.
Per CDC regulations, masks and social distancing are encouraged.
Memorials may be made to Merkle-Knipprath Activities Fund.
