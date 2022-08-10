Gloria Roberts

WATSEKA — Gloria Ann Roberts, 84, of Watseka, passed away Sunday (Aug. 7, 2022) at Ascension St. Mary’s Hospital in Kankakee.

She was born March 13, 1938, in Watseka, the daughter of Armand and Ruth (Babb) Anderson. Gloria married the love of her life, James “Jim” Roberts at St. Edmund Catholic Church in Watseka, on May 31, 1958. He preceded her in death July 13, 2020. She was also preceded in death by her parents.

Surviving are two daughters, Dawn (the Rev. Jeff) Hammer, of Elizabethton, Tenn., and Dr. Darlene Roberts, of Watseka; three grandchildren, Mindy (Justin) Cavaness, of Fairbury, Samantha (Scott) Hardman, of Pontiac, and Matthew (Rebecca) Hammer, of Jonesborough, Tenn.; and 10 great-grandchildren, Tristin, Kevin, Gabbie, Hunter, Kaden, Alyssa, Isaiah, Luke, Matthew and Kayla.

