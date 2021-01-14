CENTREVILLE, Md. — Gloria Jean Martens, of Centreville, Md., and formerly of Grant Park, passed away peacefully Sunday (Jan. 10, 2021) at her home in Centreville, Md., surrounded by family.
Gloria was born Oct. 9, 1951, in Chicago Heights, the daughter of Harold and Leona Martens, of Grant Park.
She spent most of her life in Grant Park on her parent’s farm with sisters Carol and Linda.
After graduating from Grant Park High School, Gloria went on to work in a variety of places, most recently Bernard Welding in Beecher, prior to her retirement in early 2019. At Bernard, her attention to detail made her a valued employee and her joyful nature uplifted her co-workers. In 2019, she had the opportunity to join her nephew, David, his family, and her sister, Carol, to live in Maryland.
In her free time, Gloria enjoyed volunteering with her church, St. Paul’s Lutheran of Grant Park. She loved animals of all kinds, especially cats. Most of all, Gloria loved to spend time with her family, friends and loved ones who brought her so much joy.
Surviving are her eldest sister, Carol Baugh; her nephew, David Baugh, his wife, Heather, and her great-nephews, Michael and William, all of whom love her very much and will feel her loss deeply. Additionally, she is survived by her cousins, Marvin Menke, Dale Menke, Ardel Menke, Lyle Menke and Doreen Romadka as well as their families, all of whom held a special place in her heart.
Gloria’s life will be celebrated with a private memorial service at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 16. The service may be viewed online at stpaulgrantpark.net.
Memorials may be made to the church and mailed to: St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, PO Box 143, Grant Park, IL 60940.
Funeral arrangements are by Hack-Jensen Funeral Home, Beecher.
