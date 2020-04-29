Kankakee, IL (60901)

Today

Cloudy with periods of rain. High near 55F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Cloudy with periods of rain. Low 42F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.