Gloria Boone, 69, of Martinton, passed away Friday (Aug. 2, 2019).
She was born Aug. 17, 1949, the daughter of Silven Ray and Helen (Young) Ray. Gloria married Rodney Boone at St. Martin’s Church on Aug. 8, 1970.
Mrs. Boone was a secretary for the St. Anne Grade School for more than 25 years.
She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren.
Surviving are her husband, Rodney Boone, of Martinton; children, Ryan (Kristy) Boone, of Martinton, Renee (Jay) Morris, of Watseka, and Robyn (Brandon) Branson, of Mahomet; one brother, Gary Ray, of Aroma Park; and grandchildren, Cole, Blakley, Kaylee, Lucas, Aidan, Austin, Addison, Preston and Teagan.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Visitation will be from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 7, at Baier Funeral Home in Watseka. Burial will be at a later date in Mt. Olivet Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to IMH Hospice or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
