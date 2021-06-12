HERSCHER — Glenwood “Buck” A. Martin Jr., 86, of Herscher, passed away Wednesday (June 9, 2021) at AMITA Health St. Mary’s Hospital, Kankakee.
He was born Feb. 16, 1935, in Bradley, the son of Glenwood A. Martin Sr. and Mary Lou (Kohan) Johnson. Buck married Jean Hansen on June 8, 1963, in Dwight. They had been married for 48 years prior to her passing in 2012.
Buck was a sheet metal worker for Local 265 for over 35 years. He enjoyed taking trips to the casino, playing poker and blackjack, and fishing at Table Rock Lake in Missouri or at his cabin in Casey. You could always find scratch off lottery ticket shavings around his chair, but most of all, he enjoyed spending time with his grandkids.
He proudly served in the U.S. Marine Corps during the Korean Conflict from 1953 to 1955.
Surviving are two daughters, Dana (Bill) Carnahan, of South Carolina; Debra Quain, of Kankakee; one son, Dan (Jodi) Martin, of Herscher; four grandchildren, Gage (Colleen) Wood, of Bonfield, Karly Quain, of Kankakee, Jed and Jace Martin, of Herscher; one great-grandchild, Ava Wood; one brother, Mark (Sue) Johnson, of DeKalb; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his wife, he was preceded in death by his parents; his stepparents, Walter Johnson and June Holland; two brothers, Kim and Scott Johnson; and two sisters, Sherry Faille and Judy Phillips.
Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. Thursday, June 17 at Schreffler Funeral Homes, Kankakee Chapel.
Please wear a face mask and practice social distancing guidelines, if you have not been fully vaccinated.
Inurnment, with immediate family, will be in Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood, at a later date.
Memorials may be made to Uplifted Care Hospice, Bourbonnais.
Arrangements by Schreffler Funeral Homes, Kankakee.
Please sign his online guestbook at schrefflerfuneralhomes.com.