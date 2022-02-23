Daily Journal obituaries

LISLE — Glenn Wiley, 93, of Lisle, passed away Saturday (Feb. 19, 2022) at his home.

Visitation will be from 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 26, until the 3 p.m. funeral service at Mueller Funeral Home, 800 First Ave., Ottawa, with the Rev. GaHyung Kim officiating. Burial will follow in Harding Cemetery, Harding.

