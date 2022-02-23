...The Flood Advisory is extended for the following rivers in
Illinois...
Sugar Creek at Milford affecting Iroquois County.
...The Flood Advisory continues for the following rivers in
Illinois...Indiana...
East Branch Du Page River at Bolingbrook affecting Will and
DuPage Counties.
Iroquois River near Foresman affecting Newton County.
Kankakee River near Wilmington affecting Will, Kankakee and
Grundy Counties.
For the Kankakee River...including Dunns Bridge, Shelby,
Wilmington...elevated river levels are forecast.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
These forecasts are based on observed precipitation as well as
forecast precipitation 48 hours into the future. Changes to the
rainfall forecast, or any additional rainfall after 48 hours, may
cause changes to these river forecasts.
Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/Chicago and
water.weather.gov
The next statement is expected around 245 PM CST Wednesday afternoon.
...FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY SATURDAY MORNING...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by rain and/or snowmelt and/or ice jam
continues.
* WHERE...Kankakee River near Wilmington.
* WHEN...Until early Saturday morning.
* IMPACTS...At 5.0 feet, Minor lowland flooding begins in areas
immediately adjacent to the river.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 7:45 PM CST Tuesday the stage was 5.1 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 5.3
feet tomorrow morning.
- Action stage is 5.0 feet.
- Flood stage is 6.5 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
LISLE — Glenn Wiley, 93, of Lisle, passed away Saturday (Feb. 19, 2022) at his home.
Visitation will be from 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 26, until the 3 p.m. funeral service at Mueller Funeral Home, 800 First Ave., Ottawa, with the Rev. GaHyung Kim officiating. Burial will follow in Harding Cemetery, Harding.