Glenda Dreeke, 74, of Elizabethtown, Ky., passed away Monday (July 22, 2019) at her home.
Preceding her in death were her parents, William and Ova Wethington; and a brother, William Grooms.
Surviving are her husband, Alan Dreeke; four children, Jeff (Tammie) Mills, Stacy (Steve) Reed, Kevin Wells and Rebecca (Thomas) Midkiff ; a brother, Gene Wethington; two sisters, Brenda (Larry) Gillock and Nancy (Denny) Money; 14 grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be from noon on Thursday, Aug. 1, until the 1 p.m. funeral service at Nelson-Edelen-Bennett Funeral Home in Radcliff, Ky., with the Rev. Kevin Roberts officiating. Burial will be in Kentucky Veterans Cemetery Central in Radcliff.
Memorials may be made to Hosparus or American Diabetes Association.
