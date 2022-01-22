Glen Madsen

BOURBONNAIS — Glen L. Madsen, 95, of Bourbonnais, passed away Thursday (Jan. 20, 2022) at his home.
He was born Sept. 16, 1926, in Kankakee, the son of Holger and Emma (Jensen) Madsen. Glen married R. Evelyn Ragains on April 7, 1951, at Asbury United Methodist Church. She preceded him in death Nov. 7, 2007.
Glen was a retired employee of Kankakee Roper Corporation, retiring after 19 years. He had also worked for nine years as a correctional officer at Stateville Prison.
He enjoyed gardening, wine making, baking and competitive shooting.
Glen was a veteran of the U.S. Navy, having served in the Pacific Theater in World War II.
He was a lifelong member of Wesley United Methodist Church.
Surviving are two granddaughters, Rachel Lynn Madsen, of Bourbonnais, and Angela Madsen, of Holiday, Fla.; and one sister, Ruby Nagle, of Barrington.
In addition to his wife, R. Evelyn Madsen, he was preceded in death by his parents; and one son, Brian Alan Madsen.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. Monday, Jan. 24, until the 11 a.m. funeral service at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais. The Rev. Scott Henley will officiate the service. Entombment will follow in Mound Grove Gardens of Memory in Kankakee.
