Glen Flowers

LEANDER, TEXAS — Glen William Flowers, 63, of Leander, Texas, passed away peacefully in his sleep Feb. 29, 2020, at his home.
He was born Jan. 12, 1957, in Kankakee, the son of Ernest Flowers and Glendal Kilbride.
Surviving are his loving partner of 14 years, Melissa Johnson, of Austin, Texas; and their dog, Abby.
Also surviving are his children, James Flowers, of Philadelphia, Pa., Sean Flowers (Rebecca), of Drexel Hill, Pa., Christopher Flowers, of Clermont, Fla., Trevor Flowers, of Clermont, Fla.; his parents, Ernest Flowers, of Kankakee, and Glendal (Roger) Kilbride, of Bourbonnais; his sisters, Kathy Seiber, of Lowell, Ind., and Karyn Brannon (Bill), of Chebanse, and Erin Jacobs (Adam), of Medinah; two grandchildren, Kai and Jackson Flowers; and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.
Glen was a 1975 graduate of Eastridge High School, where he was on the swim team and active in musicals. He attended Asbury United Methodist Church, participating in Sunday school, choir, bell choir and Methodist Youth Fellowship. After graduating from Eastridge High School, he attended Kankakee Community College, Illinois State University and Austin Community College.
He was a member of the Kankakee Masonic Lodge 389 and Shriners International. Glen was active in Easter Seals and the March of Dimes.
Glen enjoyed collecting Swarovski crystals, and just having fun. He and Melissa were devoted to each other and loved to take long rides on his Harley and they enjoyed exploring the beautiful Texas countryside. He was a quirky kind of guy and found humor in everything. He was an avid computer gamer, who enjoyed playing games with his sons.
Past employment includes Starlight Drive In, where he developed a life-long love of movies, Flowers Construction, Keynet Online and Dell Computer.
Preceding him in death were his grandparents, William and Nellie Flowers, and Glen and Lucille Dubree; and stepmother, Pat Flowers.
Cremation rites have been accorded.
A celebration of life will be at 3 p.m. Saturday, April 4, at First Church of the Nazarene, 1000 N. Entrance, Kankakee. Please bring a favorite memory to share. You may read it, or have it read at the service.
Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society, Pallative Care of Austin, or Hospice Austin.
Please sign his online guestbook at centraltexascremation.com.
