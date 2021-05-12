Gino Martini

KANKAKEE — Gino John Martini, 92, of Kankakee, passed away Sunday (May 2, 2021) at Meadowbrook Manor in Bolingbrook.
He was born April 18, 1929, in Scranton, Pa., the son of John and Adele (Panettieri) Martini. Gino married his wife of 65 years, Kathryn Susan Eckhardt, on July 9, 1955 at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Kankakee.
Surviving are two sons, Anthony (Allyson) Martini, of Aurora, and Stephen (Carol) Martini, of Milford, Del.: five grandchildren, Andrea (Kris) Gordon, Nicholas (Kristen) Martini, Alex (Kristina) Martini, Sean Martini and Emily Martini; and four great-grandchildren. Also surviving are his sister, Anna (Robert) Corwin; brothers-in-law, Frederick (Dolores) Eckhardt, Edwin (Mary Kay) Eckhardt; sister-in-law, Ionia Eckhardt; along with many nieces and nephews.
Preceding him in death were his wife; parents; brother, Orlando Martini; sisters, Flora Martini, Linda Martini and Mary Martini; father-in-law, James Eckhardt; mother-in-law, Oneda (Stilley) Eckhardt; brothers and sisters-in-law, Walter (Gracie) Eckhardt, Melvin (Betty Jane Eckhardt) Schnell and Stanley Eckhardt.
Gino worked as a union bricklayer from 1954 until his retirement in 1991. In his spare time, he was a voracious reader of newspapers and never turned down a cup of coffee. He especially enjoyed building ornate bird houses and helping his wife, Katie, with her chair caning. For more than 60 years, he was a devoted member of Order Sons and Daughters of Italy in America and of St. Martin of Tours Catholic Church.
Visitation will be from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, May 14, at Clancy-Gernon-Hertz Funeral Home in Kankakee, with a prayer service at 6 p.m. Funeral Mass will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 15, at St. John Paul II Catholic Parish -West Campus (formerly St. Martin of Tours).
Please wear a face mask and practice social distancing guidelines.
Burial will follow in Kankakee Memorial Gardens in Aroma Township.
Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
