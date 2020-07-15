WILMINGTON — Ginger Kennedy, 91, of Wilmington, passed away Sunday (July 12, 2020) at the Joliet Area Community Hospice Home.
Born Dec. 13, 1928, in Leominster, Mass., Edna Mary “Ginger” was a daughter of Phillip David and Harriett (nee McMilleon) Girouard.
She was raised and educated in Leominster, where she later married Francis Xavier Kennedy, who was actively serving in the U.S. Army. Following Francis’ retirement from the service, the family relocated to Illinois, where they made their home on Laraway Road.
Ginger worked at J.C. Penney in downtown Joliet, and was a member of Sacred Heart Parish, before transferring to St. Mary Carmelite and later St. Patrick Parish in Joliet. It was during her years on Laraway Road that Ginger also volunteered for many years in the soup kitchen at St. Mary Carmelite.
Following the death of her husband, Francis, Ginger moved to Wilmington, where she became a member of St. Rose Catholic Church, and became active with the Wesley Community Club. Throughout the years, she also belonged to the Fraternal Order of Eagles 3588 in Joliet. One of Ginger’s greatest pastimes was playing cards, and in addition, she enjoyed gardening, working with flowers and cooking.
Survivors include her five children, Kathleen Kennedy, Kevin Kennedy and Dan (Lyne) Kennedy, all of Wilmington, John (Vickie) Kennedy, of Manhattan, and Brian (Colleen) Kennedy, of New Lenox; six grandchildren, Ryan Kennedy, of Beecher, Bruce Kennedy, of Denver, Colo., Bradley Kennedy, of Los Angeles, Calif., Kacey Kennedy, of Wilmington, and Elsie and Conner Kennedy, of New Lenox; one great-grandchild, Hunter Knox Kennedy, of Los Angeles, Calif.; one sister, Jean Barber, of Wilmington; and dear friends, Koreen Nadine, Sue Michaels and Gloria Gurza.
Preceding her in death were her parents; husband, Francis (June 16, 2004); and one brother in infancy.
A memorial Mass will be at 1:30 p.m. Thursday, July 16, at St. Rose Catholic Church, 604 S. Kankakee St. in Wilmington. Due to the current COVID-19 restrictions, there will be a limited attendance of no more than 50 allowed in the church, and face coverings will be required. A celebration of life will immediately follow the Mass; beginning at 3 p.m., family and friends are welcome to join together at the Wilmington VFW, 557 W. Baltimore St. in Wilmington.
Ginger will be privately laid to rest with her husband in Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery in Elwood.
Memorials may be made to St. Rose Catholic Church or Mercy Home for Boys in Chicago.
Please sign her online guestbook at baskervillefh.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!