Gina Worley

CEDAR SPRINGS, Mich. — Gina Lynn Worley, 56, of Cedar Springs, Mich., passed away peacefully, with family by her side, Wednesday (Sept. 8, 2021).
Gina was born Jan. 22, 1965, the daughter of Roy and Nancy LaGesse.
She graduated from Jefferson Online School and graduated from Everest Institute of Grand Rapids with a degree in medical management.
Gina worked hard in her younger years and was devoted to her family.
She loved to listen to her husband, Tim, play his guitar and sing. She loved to take care of her animals and loved the company of her family and friends.
Surviving are her mother, Nancy Heiss; her father-in-law and mother-in-law, Joe and Glenda Worley; her brothers and sisters-in-law, Joseph (Libby) Rapier, Stephen (Charmieshea) Rapier, Mario LaGesse, Dennis LaGesse and Roy LaGesse; her sisters and brother-in-law, Lynnette (Bryan) Miller, Peggy, Jody, Tina, Amanda, Teresa and Mary; her stepdaughters, Anna, Amber and Krystal; her granddaughters, Jezline Worley and Hunter-Mae Worley; and many, many uncles, aunts, nephews, nieces and cousins.
Gina also leaves behind her loving dogs, Thor, Sandy, Mitzy and Luna.
Preceding her in death were her husband, Tim Worley; her son, Lawrence Wilhoyt; her stepson, Justin Wilhoyt; her brother, Michael LaGesse; and her father, Roy LaGesse Jr.
A gathering of family and friends will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 11, at City Impact in Cedar Springs, Mich.