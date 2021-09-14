Gertrude Howell

HERSCHER — Gertrude Louise “Trudy” “Gert” Howell, 84, of Herscher, and formerly of Friendsville, Md., passed away Friday (Sept. 10, 2021) at her home.
She was born July 17, 1937, in Zanesville, Ohio, the daughter of Henry William and Nellie Mae (Glass) Hutzel. Trudy married Richard Howell on Oct. 12, 1954, in Fostoria, Ohio. He preceded her in death Feb. 24, 2006.
Trudy had been employed at Riverside Medical Center and Shapiro Developmental Center, both in Kankakee.
She was a member of the League of Women’s Voters and Herscher United Methodist Church Women’s Club. She enjoyed reading her Bible, crafting, doing embroidery, quilting, knitting, crocheting and doing latch hook. She loved spending time with her family.
Trudy was a member of the Herscher United Methodist Church.
Surviving are one son, Richard (Judy) Howell Jr., of Bourbonnais; three daughters, Donna (Doug) Denault, of Herscher, Deborah Lynn (Otilio) Guerra, of Herscher, and Denise (Bob) Anderson, of Kankakee; stepdaughters, Sharon Strults, of Ohio, and Sandra (Sylvestor) Saylor, of Maine; one brother, Wilbur (Delores) Hutzel; 11 grandchildren, Jaison (Elizabeth) Howell, Ryan (Angie) Howell, Rob (Tomomi) Hartung, Amy (Simon) Matthews, Neil (Lindsey) Denault, Nick (Roxy) Denault, Rey (Alyssa) Guerra, Alicia (Dave Sr.) Guttendorf, Laura (Adam) Legacy, Candy (Heath) Overacker and Kelly (Randy) Bessette; numerous great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
In addition to her husband, Richard Howell; she was preceded in death by her parents; one infant daughter; one infant granddaughter; one infant grandson; two great-grandchildren; one brother; and two sisters.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 15, until the 1 p.m. funeral service at Schreffler Funeral Homes, Kankakee Chapel, with the Rev. Kevin Boesen officiating. Burial will follow in Bonfield Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to the Illinois Veterans Home at Manteno.
