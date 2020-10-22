KANKAKEE — Gertrude Anna Munro, 79, of Kankakee, passed away Saturday (Oct. 17, 2020) at her home.
Cremation rites have been accorded. A memorial service will be at a later date.
Memorials may be made to the family.
Gertrude was born Sept. 16, 1941, in Jamaica, N.Y., the daughter of Gustave and Julia Seifert. She married Ronald J. Munro Sr. on July 2, 1960, in Hewlett, N.Y. He preceded her in death.
She was a housewife.
Surviving are a son, Ronald J. Munro Jr., of Marquette, Mich.; daughters, Deborah Chara, of Katy, Texas, Barbara and James Hesse, of Wantagh, N.Y., Mary (Cote) and Rich Multon, of Kankakee; six grandchildren, Brittney (Hesse) and Jonathan Brandman, of Merrick, N.Y., Stephanie (Cote) and Kyle Lutes, of Kankakee, Jamie Chara, of Katy, Texas, Shaun Cote and Kaylee Wheeler (fiancée), of Bradley, Logan Munro, of Boca Raton, Fla., and Ty Munro, of Marquette Mich.; and eight great-grandchildren, Brielle Cote, Easton Wischnowsky, Jackson Cote, Ava Brandman, Brady Cote, Mack Lutes, Eliana Brandman and Collins Cote.
In addition to her husband, Ronald J. Munro Sr.; and her parents, Gustave and Julia Seifert; she was preceded in death by her brothers, Gus and George Seifert; and sons-in-law, Roger A. Cote and John Chara.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!