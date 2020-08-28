KANKAKEE — Germaine B. Boudreau, 81, a longtime resident of Kankakee, passed away peacefully Aug. 19, 2020, in Chandler, Ariz.
Mrs. Boudreau was born in Kankakee, the daughter of Albert and Faye (Fritz) Guenettee.
She graduated from St. Patrick’s Catholic High School, Kankakee, in 1957.
Germaine married Roger A. Boudreau on Sept. 12, 1959, at St. Rose Church in Kankakee.
She was a loving mother to her six children, David (Elba) Boudreau, of Kankakee, Annettee (Paul) Cardosi, of Scottsdale, Ariz., Karen (Brin) Horvath, of Chandler, Ariz., Mathew (Wendi) Boudreau, of Simi Valley, Calif., Danielle and (Robert) Myrvold, of Fate, Texas, and Jeannine (Thomas) Cerny, of Cobden.
Germaine enjoyed being outdoors and tending to her flowers in her garden.
She loved a good laugh and spending time with her family. Though small in stature, she was a powerhouse of resourcefulness, raising six children while struggling with MS for most of her life. She enjoyed browsing antique stores and searching for treasures. Germaine retired from Sears after working in the catalog department and then doing alterations for the store.
Germaine was a loving grandmother to her 21 grandchildren and three great-granddaughters. Surviving brothers and sisters are Michael (Lois) Guenettee, brother-in-law, Richard Grise, Donna (Robert) LaMottee, Michelle and (Jim) Kupczak, Daniel (Valerie) Guenettee, and Andrea Guenettee. Also surviving are brother-in-law, Paul Boudreau; and sister-in-law, Dorothy Mayottee.
Preceding her in death were her parents, Albert and Faye; her husband, Roger; and a sister, Tina Grise.
Per her wishes, cremation rites have been accorded.
Funeral Mass and burial will be at a future date.
