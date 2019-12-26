BRADLEY — Geraldine E. Steele, 92, of Bradley, passed away Saturday (Dec. 21, 2019) at her home.
She was born Jan. 1, 1927, in Greenville, the daughter of Samuel and Anna Brave Brown.
Geraldine was a homemaker. She enjoyed children and babysitting them. For many years, she worked in the nursery at Bethel Baptist Church, where she was a member.
Surviving are two sons, Lanny (Cindy) Steele, of Kankakee, and Larry Steele, of Ocala, Fla.; two daughters, Linda Smith (Michael Yohnka), of Kankakee, and Margaret Neison (Kevin Little), of Ocala, Fla.; seven grandchildren, Traci (Terry) Guynn, Stacey (Joel) Burke, Keri (Bruce) Brumfield, Lanny (Melissa) Steele, Nicholas Steele, Molly Steele and Samantha Foresman; 11 great-grandchildren; and one brother, Fred (Jeanie) Brown, of Bethalto.
Preceding her in death were her parents; and one son, Randy.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 27, until the noon funeral service at Clancy-Gernon-Hertz Funeral Home in Kankakee. Burial will follow in Kankakee Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Aroma Township.
Memorials may be made to Bethel Baptist Church.
