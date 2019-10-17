Geraldine Ruth (Coy) Ritsema, 85, of Kankakee, passed away peacefully at her home Saturday (Oct. 12, 2019), surrounded by family.
Jerry was born Jan. 16, 1934, the daughter of Harvey and Lilas (Berger) Coy, in Kankakee.
She spent her youth in Momence where she attended Momence High School and where she later married Nelson J. Ritsema on July 10, 1953. He preceded her in death.
Jerry and Nelson raised their four children in Kankakee.
She had an unwavering love for family, friends, Faith Church (where she was a charter member), food, and fun, not always in that order. Jerry loved music and was an accomplished singer. She enjoyed crafts, Yahtzee, beating Nelson at Rummy, Bunco, being “Aunt Jerry” to hundreds of kids at Vacation Bible School over the years, and spending time with her many, many friends. She never met a stranger she wouldn’t invite home and feed. Her family said, “We will miss her laugh and her warm heart.”
Surviving are her four children, LuAnn (Edson Scudder) Ritsema, of Charlotte, N.C., Liala (George) Beukema, of Chicago, Jacqueline (Jerry) Kintz, of Colorado Springs, Colo., and Richard (Erica Herkel) Ritsema, of Kankakee; and seven grandchildren, Carrie Kintz, Tessa Beukema, Kalli Kintz (Larry Threlfall), Jesse Beukema (Monica Gilley), Isaac Kintz, Eve Ritsema and Blake Ritsema.
Preceding her in death were her parents; her sisters, Beverly Balthazor and Burdell Marcotte; and her granddaughter, Carly Kintz.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, until the 11 a.m. funeral service at Faith Church, 2400 Waldron Road, Kankakee. In keeping with Jerry’s wishes, she will be cremated and interred with her husband in Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood, at a later date.
Memorials may be made to the Vacation Bible School fund at Faith Church in Kankakee, to Hospice of Kankakee Valley, or to the charity of the donor’s choice.
Funeral arrangements are by Jensen Funeral Home in Bourbonnais.
