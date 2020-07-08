Geraldine Hart

BOURBONNAIS — Geraldine “Geri” Eleanor (Keefer) Hart, 99, of Bourbonnais, passed away Friday (July 3, 2020) at Presence Our Lady of Victory Nursing Home.
She was born June 24, 1921, in Green Valley, the daughter of Harry and Jeanette (Shotwell) Keefer. Geraldine married Francis “Frank” Joseph Hart on Jan. 10, 1942. They were married 78 years. He preceded her in death Feb. 19, 2020.
Geraldine was a legal secretary for more than 50 years and retired from the office of Judge Roger Benson. He is now deceased.
She was a member of Our Savior Lutheran Church, Bradley, and the Kankakee County Legal Secretaries.
Surviving are two sons and a daughter-in-law, Richard (Margaret) Hart, of Fairbury, John (Donna Scott) Hart, of Bloomington; and a daughter, Janet Loechle (Ed Malinowski), of Crystal Lake; grandchildren, Laura Alexander (Paul Ambrozic), Michael (Lisa) Hart, Brian (Debbie) Hart, Scott Loechle (Christina Klein), Joseph (Sandy) Hart, Erin (Michael) Mindt and Robert (Candance) Hart; great-grandchildren, Jessica Hart, Brianna Hart, Kylie Hart, Kelsey Hart, Nicholas Alexander, Emily Hart, Marlee Mindt, Cameron Mindt and Reagan Hart; and a great-great-granddaughter, Teagan Reineke. Also surviving are a niece, Lynn (Hiram) Fernandez, of California; a nephew, John (Diane) Keefer, of California; and dear friends, Jose’ and Tom Collins.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents; and a brother, Eldon Keefer.
Cremation rites have been accorded. There will be a private memorial service at a later date.
