IRWIN — Geraldine A. “Gerry” Tobenski, 91, of Irwin, passed away Friday (June 12, 2020) at her home.
She was born May 2, 1929, in Goodrich, the daughter of Alfred and Rosalie Morin Denault.
Geraldine married Floyd Tobenski on Feb. 7, 1948, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Goodrich. He preceded her in death July 6, 1996.
She worked at Herscher IGA/Mario’s for 20 years and later did food demonstrations at local grocery stores for a number of years.
Gerry was a parishioner of St. James Catholic Church in Irwin and belonged to St. James CCW, in which she served as past-president. She was honored to be their “Woman of the Year” in the past. Geraldine also belonged to the Women of the Moose.
She enjoyed cooking, gardening and spending precious time with her family. Gerry also enjoyed making rosaries for the missions and care packages for the homeless.
Surviving are two sons and two daughters-in-law, Dennis and Janice Tobenski, of Irwin, and Randy and Jill Tobenski, of Kankakee; two daughters and two sons-in-law, Pam Kennedy, of Channahon, Connie and Rex Dionne, of Herscher, and Robert Hensley, of Naples, Fla.; four brothers and five sisters-in-law, Emile and Betty Denault, of Bradley, Bernie Denault, of Kankakee, Jerome and Kitch Denault, of Bourbonnais, Vernon and Darliene Denault, of Bradley, and Marynard and Barb Denault, of Kankakee; one sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Merlyn and Donna Witheft, of Buckingham; 13 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren with two more on the way; many nieces and nephews; and several cherished friends and neighbors.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents; two daughters, Vicki Hensley and Bonnie Draper; one son-in-law, Bill Kennedy; two sisters, Dolores Riley Fitch and JoAnn Denault; and three brothers, Donald Denault, Raymond Denault and Willard Denault.
Private family services will be held with a funeral Mass celebrated at St. James Catholic Church in Irwin, followed by interment in St. James Cemetery in Irwin.
Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or to the wishes of the family.
Funeral arrangements are by Clancy-Gernon Funeral Homes.
Please sign her online guestbook at clancygernon.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!