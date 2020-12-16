CHANDLER, ARIZ. — Geraldine “Gerry” Shoff, 96, passed away peacefully Dec. 9, 2020.
She was born Aug. 23, 1924, in Unionville. She lived mostly in Kankakee while in Illinois and moved to Arizona in 1979 to live with her sister.
Preceding her in death were her husband, Robert; her sister, Ruby Girard; and her two brothers, Henry and Walter Jr. Neftzger.
Surviving are her son, Michael and his wife Cindy; her daughter, Linda Bruck and her husband Darrel; four granddaughters, Keri Sewick, Angela Maccioli, Erica Bruck and Brittany Bruck; plus nine great-grandchildren.
Private services will be held for Geraldine and she will be laid to rest in Kankakee.
Memorial donations are requested to be made to Hospice of the Valley online at hospiceofthevalley.com or the Arizona Humane Society online at azhumane.org.
Please sign her online guestbook at buelermortuary.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!