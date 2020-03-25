BRADLEY — Geraldine A. “Geri” Liebl, 89, of Bradley, passed away Sunday (March 22, 2020) at Watseka Healthcare Center.
She was born July 5, 1930, in Chicago, the daughter of Joseph and Mary Catherine O’Brien Liebl.
Geri had been a secretary for Sears.
She enjoyed spending time with family and friends, gardening and shopping.
Surviving are one sister-in-law, Arlene Liebl, of Georgia; along with many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Preceding her in death were her parents; sister, Mary (Lester) Daniels; and brothers, Joseph and Charles.
Cremation rites have been accorded.
Private family inurnment will be in St. Mary’s Cemetery in Evergreen Park.
Memorials may be made to Hospice of Kankakee Valley.
Funeral arrangements are by Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home, Bourbonnais.
