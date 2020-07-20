BRADLEY — Geraldine “Gerry” Dygert, of Bradley, passed away Tuesday (July 14, 2020) at Amita Health St. Mary’s Hospital in Kankakee.
She was born Nov. 8, 1929, in Kankakee, the daughter of Dewey and Mabel (Proctor) Cloutier. She married James Dygert on Jan. 16, 1948.
Gerry was a member of Calvary Baptist Church of Kankakee.
She retired from Dow Chemical as a lab technician.
Gerry enjoyed knitting, crocheting, Bible study, loved her family and was described as a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.
Surviving are her husband of 72 years, James; sons and daughter-in law, Jim Dygert, of Matthews, N.C., and Jon (Isabel) Dygert, of Scotland; daughters and sons-in-law, Roselind (John) Duffy, of San Antonio, Texas, Mary Wingert, of Bonfield, Rosie (Doug) Duncan, of Alexandria, La., and Cindy (Jeff) Craven, of Brevard, N.C.; 15 grandchildren; 33 great-grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Preceding her in death were her parents; daughter, Kathleen Dygert; son-in-law, Wendell Wingert; and sister, JoAnn Pfeiffer.
There will be a graveside service at 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 21, in Kankakee Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Aroma Township. The Rev. Scott Paisley will officiate.
Per CDC guidelines, face masks and social distancing are required.
Memorials may be made to Calvary Baptist Church in Kankakee.
Please sign her online guestbook at schrefflerfuneralhomes.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!