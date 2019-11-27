Gerald Wroblewski Sr., 70, of St. Anne, passed away Monday (Nov. 25, 2019) at Aperion Care of DeMotte, in DeMotte, Ind.
He was born May 3, 1949, in Chicago, the son of Bruno and Frances (Lankutis) Wroblewski. Gerald married Denise Luchene on Sept. 17, 1969. She preceded him in death April 26, 2014.
Gerald was the owner/operator of an overhead garage door business, “I-Door.”
He loved trains.
Gerald was a veteran of the U.S. Army, having served during Vietnam.
Surviving are two sons and one daughter-in-law, Gerald Jr. and Jenni Wroblewski, of Momence, and Richard Wroblewski, of Harvey; four grandchildren, Tori (Justin), Autumn, Sophie and Evan; one sister and brother-in-law, Barbara and Johnathan Hart, of Crystal Lake; and three brothers and one sister-in-law, Carmen Florio, of Momence, Bruno and Vicki Wroblewski, of Hayward, Wis., and Tony Wroblewski, of Branson, Mo.
In addition to his wife, Denise Wroblewski, he was preceded in death by his parents.
Visitation will be from 9 a.m. Monday, Dec. 2, until the 11 a.m. funeral Mass at St. Anne Catholic Church in St. Anne. Burial will follow in St. Anne Catholic Cemetery, St. Anne.
Funeral arrangements are by Clancy-Gernon-Houk Funeral Home in St. Anne.
