Gerald “Jerry” E. Tousignant, 84, of Manteno, passed away Tuesday (Aug. 20, 2019) in Phoenix, Ariz. He had Alzheimer’s disease.
Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 27, at Gathering Point Church, Bourbonnais.
Memorials may be made to Hospice.
He was born Nov. 16, 1934, in Bourbonnais, the son of Albert and Mary (Matteshead) Tousignant.
Jerry was the president and owner of Tousignant Inc. and a New York Central railroad engineer. He was retired.
He served our country in the U.S. Army.
Jerry married Betty Tousignant, in Hernandez, Miss. She survives, of Phoenix, Ariz.
Also surviving are sons, Ken (Stacy) Tousignant, of Manteno, and Mike Tousignant, of Kankakee; daughter, Cindy Tousignant (Dennis) Kautz, of Phoenix, Ariz.; brother, George Tousignant, of Bourbonnais; eight grandchildren, Lucas Tousignant, of Mazon, Mitchell Tousignant, of Gardner, Donald Malone Tousignant, of Dwight, Amie Miksta, of Phoenix, Aaron Tousignant, of Manteno, Gavin Tousignant, of Manteno, Zakk Vinyard, of Manteno, and Morgan Wimberly, of Manteno; and four great-grandchildren, Alysse Tousignant, of Mazon, Greyson Tousignant, of Mazon, Kaylee Tousignant, of Gardner, and Ayla Miksta, of Phoenix.
Preceding him in death were brothers, Charles Tousignant, Bob Tousignant and Donald Tousignant; and sister, Josephine Tousignant Shackelford.
He was a member of St. Teresa’s Catholic Church in Kankakee, Kankakee Lions Club (past president), Kankakee Knights of Columbus, Moose Club of Bradley, Kankakee Elks Country Club (past exalted ruler), Kankakee Country Club and The Terrible T’s (Tousignant-Tascher-Tibbs).
“Jerry (aka “Tous”) was a stranger to no one with a very compassionate heart,” his family said. “He was most proud of his business, family and three holes-in-one! We celebrate his life with much love and will miss his amazing smile and hugs!”
(Pd)
