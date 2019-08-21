Gerald L. Schrock, 85, of Bourbonnais, passed away Saturday (Aug. 17, 2019) at his home, surrounded by his family.
He was born June 10, 1934, in Gibson City, the son of Samuel D. and Merle Troyer Schrock.
Gerald married Marjorie Dixon on April 22, 1961, in Chicago.
He was president of Emenjay Corporation. He was an employee at Rhone-Poulenc and retired after 32 years of service.
Gerald enjoyed fishing and hunting. He was an avid Chicago Cubs fan. He loved to read. He was a former Boy Scout leader and church youth group leader. Gerald loved music and was a singer and a trombone player. Most of all, he enjoyed being with his family.
He was an elder and a prayer warrior at Calvary Bible Church.
Surviving are his wife, Marjorie Schrock, of Bourbonnais; one son and daughter-in-law, Dr. Gregory and Pam Schrock, of Kalamazoo, Mich.; two daughters and two sons-in-law, Mary and Tim Schweigert, of Bourbonnais, and Susan and John Mahony, of Questa, N.M.; eight grandchildren, David and Kathryn Schrock, of Kalamazoo, Mich., Brody Schweigert, of Chicago, Allie Schweigert, of Bourbonnais, Jack Mahony, of Bourbonnais, Samuel Mahony, of Questa, NM., Benjamin Mahony, of Questa, N.M., and Colman Mahony, of Questa, N.M.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 23, at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais. An additional time for visitation will be from 9 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 24, until the 10 a.m. funeral service at Calvary Bible Church, Bourbonnais. The Rev. Dean Carlson will officiate the service. Interment will follow in Mound Grove Gardens of Memory in Kankakee.
Memorials may be made to Calvary Bible Church, Bourbonnais, Life Action Ministries, Buchanan, Mich., or Hospice of Kankakee Valley.
