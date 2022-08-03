...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM CDT /11 AM EDT/
THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT /8 PM EDT/ THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Heat index values of 105 to 108 degrees expected.
* WHERE...In Indiana, Lake IN, Newton, Jasper, Benton and Porter
Counties. In Illinois, Ford, Iroquois, Kankakee and Livingston
Counties.
* WHEN...From 10 AM CDT /11 AM EDT/ this morning to 7 PM CDT /8
PM EDT/ this evening.
* IMPACTS...High temperatures and humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&
MANTENO — Gerald M. Murphy, 79, of Manteno and formerly of Springfield, passed away Sunday (July 31, 2022) at the Illinois Veterans Home at Manteno.
He was born Jan. 17, 1943, in Chicago, the son of John and Helen (Jernberg) Murphy.
Gerald was a welder for Chicago Bridge & Iron.
He enjoyed golfing. Gerald was a Chicago White Sox fan and an avid Notre Dame Football fan.
Gerald was a veteran of the U.S. Army.
Surviving are two sisters, Maureen and John Rogers, of Nokomis, Fla., and Helen and Carl Cimaroli, of Munster, Ind.; one brother, Thomas and Barb Murphy, of Pinehurst, N.C.; and many nieces and nephews.
Preceding him in death were his parents; one brother, Jack Murphy; and one sister, Patricia Tovey.
Visitation will be from 9 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 4, until the 11 a.m. funeral service, both at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Manteno. Interment will follow in Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery in Elwood.
Memorials may be made to the Illinois Veterans Home at Manteno.