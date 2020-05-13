Gerald Morrical

BOURBONNAIS — Gerald L. “Jerry” Morrical, 82, of Bourbonnais, passed away Saturday (May 9, 2020) at his home.
He was born Sept. 6, 1937, the son of Melvin and Ella (Hulse) Morrical. Jerry married Trudy Eckhardt on Feb. 3, 1962, at Zion Lutheran Church in Chebanse. She preceded him in death Jan. 7, 2020.
Jerry loved traveling to Branson, Mo. He was an avid collector of records, eagles, and coins. He loved spending time with his large family.
He was a veteran of the U.S. Army.
Jerry was a member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Kankakee.
Surviving are two sons and two daughters-in-law, Todd and Lori Morrical, of Kankakee, and Troy and Tara Morrical, of Nashville, Tenn.; two daughters and two sons-in-law, Dawn and Duane Meyer, of Bourbonnais, and Christie and David Weiglus, of St. Anne; 11 grandchildren, Jennifer (Dustin) Rennewanz, of Manteno, Amber Morrical, of Kankakee, Jacob Morrical, of Kankakee, Makayla Morrical, of Nashville, Tenn., Brigham Morrical, of Nashville, Tenn., Mia Morrical, of Nashville, Tenn., Brandon Meyer, of Bourbonnais, Blake Meyer, of Bourbonnais, David Wielgus Jr., of Bradley, Trevor (Kelli) Wielgus, of Ashkum, and Tyler (Jerran) Wielgus, of St. Anne; two great-grandchildren, Caleb Behrends, of St. Anne, and Rogan Rennewanz, of Manteno; three sisters, Ronda Martin, of Bourbonnais, JoAnn Birr-Decker and Chuck Decker, of Milford, and Rita Larsen, of Kirksville, Mo.; and one aunt, Lucille LaCost, of Kankakee.
In addition to his wife, Trudy Morrical, he was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Steve Morrical and Ronnie Morrical; and one sister, Judy Timm.
Private graveside services will be in Evergreen Cemetery in Chebanse, with the Rev. Karl Koeppen officiating.
Funeral arrangements are by Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais.
Memorials may be made to the wishes of the family.
Please sign his online guestbook at clancygernon.com.
