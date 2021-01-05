ST. ANNE — Gerald K. “Jerry” McCoin Jr., 71, of St. Anne, passed away Friday (Jan. 1, 2021) at AMITA Health St. Mary’s Hospital in Kankakee.
He was born Sept. 20, 1949, in Kankakee, the son of Gerald Sr. and Jacqueline Suprenant McCoin.
Jerry married Vicki Duvall on April 6, 1974. She preceded him in death Dec. 16, 2007.
Jerry had been a mechanic with teamsters local 701, retiring in 1998. He had also worked as a mechanic at Arrow Chevrolet and H&E Sod.
He enjoyed fishing and was a longtime member of the Kankakee Bassmasters. Jerry loved racing, NASCAR and camping.
Jerry was a volunteer with the St. Anne Fire Department.
Surviving are one son, Jason McCoin, of St. Anne; siblings, Linda Allison, of Bradley, Barbara Spaulding, of Kankakee, Cindy (Tim) Campbell, of Dry Ridge, Ky., David (Melanie) McCoin, of Bradley, Debbie (Earl) Cote, of Barnett, Mo., and Todd (Lynn) McCoin, of Barnett, Mo.; one sister-in-law, Phyllis McCoin; numerous nieces and nephews; and a special four-legged friend, Sammy.
In addition to his wife, he was preceded in death by his parents; three brothers, Ronnie, Mike and Joe; two brothers-in-law, David Allison and Jerry Spaulding; two nephews, Steven and Waylon; and three dogs, Scooter, Mo and Zeke.
Private family services will be held.
Memorials may be made to the wishes of the family.
Funeral arrangements are by Schreffler Funeral Homes.
Please sign his online guestbook at schrefflerfuneralhomes.com.
