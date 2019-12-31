Gerald Marcotte

MARTINTON — Gerald J. Marcotte, 81, a Martinton native residing at Citadel Nursing Home in Kankakee, passed away Friday (Dec. 27, 2019).
He was born Feb. 9, 1938.
Gerald graduated from Donovan High School and was a military veteran.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Vernice Marcotte.
Gerald was raised as a farmer and transitioned into being a truck driver.
He enjoyed spending time with family and friends. Gerald was an avid reader and lover of history, with a favorite pastime of visiting the library.
Surviving are his children and their families: Leroy and Julie, stepson Robbie wife Kelly and children Tyler, Colton, Lorena and Bentley, daughter Lindsey husband Shayne and children Brayden and Makenzie. Alphonse (Joe) and Jill, son Nathan wife Jennifer and their child Nathan Jr., daughter Sara and fiancé Erik. Patrick and Angela, and children Jaycen wife Hannah, Piper, and Camryn. Cynthia Marcotte Veneman and Chris Bates.
There will be no visitation and funeral arrangements will be held privately by the family. Gerald has requested to be interred in St. Mary’s Church Cemetery in Beaverville.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!