CLIFTON — Gerald C. Kemp, 88, of Clifton, passed away Thursday (March 5, 2020) at the Illinois Veterans Home at Manteno.
He was born Aug. 1, 1931, in Kankakee County, the son of William and Marie (Richter) Kemp. They preceded him in death in addition to five brothers, Leroy Kemp. William Kemp, his identical twin, Harold Kemp, Donald Kemp and Richard Kemp; and one sister, Marie Kroll.
Surviving are his companion, Sandra Zigtema, of Clifton; four children, Wesley (Cheryl) Kemp, of Clifton, Danita (Jerry) LaRocque, of St. Anne, Carolyn (Dan) Ruark, of Martinton, and Jerry (Julie) Kemp of St. Louis, Mo.; his children’s mother, Norita Kemp; eight grandchildren, Crystal LaRocque Spalding, Stephanie LaRocque Thompson, Ashley Ruark Kusman, Courtney Ruark, Carl Ruark, Abigail Kemp, Samuel Kemp and Anneliese Kemp; six great-grandchildren, Landon, Jayden, Parker, Paxton, Lawson and Amelia; and one sister, Ellen (Bob) Jennrich, of Los Angeles, Calif.
Mr. Kemp served in the U.S. Marine Corps during the Korean Conflict and was a member of the Aroma Park American Legion. He was employed at the U.S. Post Office in Kankakee for 30 years. Gerald was a member at Oak Springs and enjoyed golfing, bowling and playing horseshoes.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. Tuesday, March 10, until the noon funeral service at Knapp Funeral Home in Clifton. The Rev. Chuck Alt will officiate. Burial will follow in Mound Grove Cemetery in Kankakee, with military graveside rites by the Aroma Park American Legion and Bagpiper.
Memorials may be made to the Illinois Veterans Home at Manteno Alzheimer’s Unit R 5 North.
