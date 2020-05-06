DONOVAN — Gerald “Jerry” Robert Fertig, 76, of Donovan, passed away at his home on Saturday (May 2, 2020).
He was born Aug. 16, 1943, in Plymouth, Ind., the son of Leonard Robert and Marga Ellen (Clouse) Fertig. They preceded him in death.
Jerry married Joyce M. Morgan on Oct. 22, 1966, in Morocco, Ind. She survives.
Also surviving are three daughters, Denise S. (Rodney) Lareau, of Donovan, Traci M. (Tracy) Prater, of Seymour, Tenn., and Mandi L. (Jeremy) Abernathy, of Seymour, Tenn.; five grandchildren, Paige (Kris) Jones, Weston and Paiton Lareau, and Kendall and Dylan Abernathy; two sisters, Marlen (Leo) Hudson, of Argyle, Texas, and Julie Ventrella, of Tampa, Fla.; and several nieces and nephews.
Mr. Fertig was a member of the Donovan United Methodist Church.
He served in the U.S. Navy as a Navy Seal and was a member of the Watseka American Legion Post 23.
Jerry loved his grandchildren and was a huge sports fan.
He also enjoyed hunting, fishing and camping.
Cremation rites will be accorded by Baier Funeral Home in Watseka.
Memorials may be made to the family or Hospice of Kankakee Valley.
Please sign his online guestbook at baierfuneralhome.com.
